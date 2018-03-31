If you’ve been using Smart Launcher 5 as your smartphone’s official launcher, you’ll be pleased to know that they’re rolling out a major update that is two years in the making. They actually talked a bit about this last month when they released a beta version, but now we have more details about the new features as well as an in-app purchase feature pack for even more features. The app is still listed as beta in the Google Play Store but almost all the features listed are functioning already.

What makes the Smart Launcher 5 look better than its predecessor is that it now uses a new design language called Acrylic Design System which aims to have a consistent look across all elements involved. It also makes use of Ambient Theme which changes the color interface based on the colors of your wallpaper. It also carries the Adaptive Icons that comes with the Android 8.0 Oreo update which again lets your icons adapt to whatever wallpaper you choose for your smartphone.

You also now get a search bar at the bottom of your screen and you can use it not just to search for things but to also use it as a starting point with various device interactions. You can perform calculations, add new contacts, etc, right from the search bar itself. The update brings you 3 new layout options, a new clock widget, resizing and moving widgets without grid snapping, sort icons by color, and tons of other new stuff. After all, they change over 200,000 lines of code.

If you want even more features, you can make an in-app purchase and get the Feature pack 2018. You will be able to unlock features like 15 extra adaptive icon shapes, Ultra immersive mode which will hide the navigation bar, custom icon sorting, and other features. You can now download the Smart Launcher 5 from the Google Play Store for free.

SOURCE: Smart Launcher