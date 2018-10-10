When Google introduced Smart Compose to the Gmail web app a few months ago, the idea was to make typing emails faster as it uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to suggest or guess what you should type next. However, it was only available on the web where typing is so much easier than typing on your mobile device. Now it’s finally coming to the Gmail mobile app, but unfortunately, only those that have Pixel 3 will be able to experience this, at least for now.

If you’ve never heard of Smart Compose before now, it’s a pretty handy tool that will help you get that email finished faster. As you type out your email, it will give you writing suggestions. If it’s something that you can actually use, just swipe right to be able to use it. The more you use it, the smarter the suggestions should be.

For now, this has only been available in English. But over the next few months, they will be adding four new languages: Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese. So if you‘re a native speaker of any of these languages or if you’re corresponding with someone who is, then writing out emails in any of them should be a breeze.

While Smart Compose can be pretty handy, it can also be annoying at times especially if what it is suggesting is irrelevant or so far from what you’re actually typing. That is why you can actually turn it off if you don’t find this feature useful.

As mentioned, for now, only those who will get the Pixel 3 will be able to enjoy Smart Compose on their Gmail mobile app. But Google promised they’re working on bringing this feature to more Android devices and also to add more languages in the future.

SOURCE: Google