What is ransomware? In its simplest form, it is malicious software that is installed on your device and it encrypts all you data, making it impossible for you to access you device without an encryption key. Users are then prompted to pay “ransom” to get an encryption key so they can access their own data. That’s what SLocker is, and unfortunately for us, this ransomware is gaining traction.

The bad news is this, the source code for SLocker has now been made available over on GitHub, and it looks like we need to brace ourselves for an outbreak of SLocker ransomware variants soon. SLocker is a ransomware Trojan, and it installs itself on to an Android device using several methods of infection. After that, it blocks the user from the contents of the phone unless a ransom is paid in full.

And while only a few versions of SLocker were discovered last year, this year is a different story altogether, mainly because of the code being up on GitHub. A few months ago, there were hundreds of variants for SLocker. What more now with the source code available the public.

If you want to protect yourself against this, there are a few standard ways to do so. Check out the list below:

• Do not use unsecure Wi-Fi hotspots

• Keep Wi-Fi turned off when out of your own home

• Turn off “Allow installation of apps from sources other than the Play Store” in Settings – Security.

• Keep Android up to date with the latest software from Google – security updates especially. Settings – System – System Update.

• Do not open email attachments from unknown sources.

• Do not open email attachments unless you were JUST in communication with the person sending the email – ANY email can be hijacked.

• Even “official-looking” emails can contain malicious links – if you can’t see the URL in advance, you probably shouldn’t click.

• Never EVER click on links in SMS or MMS messages.

VIA: SlashGear