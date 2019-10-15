Previously, Sling TV was offering a “free experience” for those who don’t want to sign up for a subscription but would like to watch some free videos just to check the service out. However, it was only available for Roku devices. Now they’re expanding this treat for those who have Android and Amazon devices so more people can check out what Sling TV is all about. They’re of course hoping that once you get a taste of it, you’ll want to sign up and subscribe.

This free experience of Sling TV actually has several options for users who are looking to consume more video content on their devices. The first step is, of course, to download the Sling TV app on any of your supported devices and then choose the guest mode for starters. Without even signing up or inputting any payment details, you’ll be able to watch free content on the “My TV” section. But of course don’t expect “premium” content but you do get some episodes of Live PD: Police Patrol, Hell’s Kitchen, 3rd Rock from the Sun and several other movies.

If you want to have access to some pay-per-view events and movies, you’ll have to sign up for a Sling account and then make your purchase accordingly. The good news is that you don’t need a base subscription to have access to the more than 5,700 movies in their catalog. You can just pay for the titles that you want to watch. Unfortunately, Amazon users are out of this feature and it’s only available on Android and Roku.

Lastly, you can also sign up for an account and be able to subscribe to a la carte channels without having a base subscription as well. They’re the only live streaming service that lets you do that. So if you only want to watch Showtime or Starz or Hallmark Movies or whatever channels they have in their catalogue, you can just choose and pay for whatever channel you want. This seems to be available for Roku, Android, and Amazon devices.

This free experience is actually something that differentiates Sling TV from its competitors in the live streaming market. Let’s see if this sort of freemium strategy will work for them and they’ll be able to get more subscribers out of this, or at least make money in the pay-per-view or a la carte channel options.