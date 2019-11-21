Chances are when you’re streaming your favorite show or movie, you’d want to watch it on a big screen like your smart TV. But there are times when a smaller screen is more convenient. If you have a smart display hub, specifically the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max, you’ll now be able to watch Sling TV wherever you are. And if you don’t have a subscription yet, you will get a 3-day free trial if you sign up on the Google Home app.

Sling TV is an OTT television service where you can enjoy watching live TV, sports and entertainment events, news, and movies, all streamed online. It’s currently available on over 20 platforms including smart TVs, tablets, game consoles, desktop, and mobile devices. Now you can add smart displays to that list of supported devices as both Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max will be able to stream your videos directly onto their screens.

You will now be able to control your Sling app through voice commands through Google Assistant. You can also use voice command to cast Sling onto a Chromecast-connected device through your smart speaker or mobile device. You can say, “Hey Google, watch HGTV on Sling” as well as play, pause, skip forward 10 seconds, or stop. If you’re using the Nest Hub Max, you can also pause and resume what you’re watching through Quick Gestures. Hold up your hand and look at the device and see it work its magic.

If you have the 7-inch Nest Hub and 10-inch Nest Hub Max already and you want to start Slinging, you can just go to the Google Home app on your smartphone and then connect your Sling account. Obviously, you need to have the Sling TV app downloaded on your smart display and you need Internet connection to be able to properly or actually use it.

If you don’t have Sling yet but would like to try it out first before committing, you can get a three-day free trial if you sign up through the Google Home app. If you liked what you watched and experienced, you can sign up for Sling TV starting at $25 per month.