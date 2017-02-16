Endless runners can be addictive but sometimes a bit too boring if you’ve played several of those games already. So when you get one that is a bit different from the flock, you’d probably want to try it out. Slice and Rise is one such game and you even get to be a samurai as you try and get as much riches as you can, all the while trying to evade the threat of lava rising in this gravity-defying action-adventure game.

You play a mystical samurai that is trapped in a tall tower and of course the point is to let him escape. Not only is the building fraught with various enemies, deadly objects, and dangerous obstacles, but there’s also the problem of the rising lava levels that will threaten to overtake the entire tower. Good thing your samurai seems to be gifted with the powers of gravity and levitation as he will continue to rise and rise, provided aforementioned elements don’t kill him.

Aside from the fact that you can make the samurai jump through the air as many times as you like, it also has fast-paced fighting mechanics which should make the game not boring. There are also magical artifacts that you can employ to help protect your character from harm. There are also a lot of other characters trapped in the tower as well and you can unlock them as the game goes on.

You can download Slice and Rise from the Google Play Store for free. There are no in-app purchases but there are ads that show up every once in a while.