If you use Slack for your workplace and you are involved in lots of conversations across various, then the latest update to the messaging and productivity app should benefit you. They are introducing Threads, a new way of having specific conversations within a channel where you can go more in-depth about a specific topic or question within a channel, and helping manage various messages that are happening within the service/app.

Threads are used when you want to discuss something with specific people in the channel, but said more in-depth conversation doesn’t concern everyone. Hover over the message and choose the Start a thread option. It will then open on a right sidebar where you can add a reply and those relevant people can then join you in that thread without having to bother other people in the channel. You can use the @ function to call people’s attention within the thread.

The threaded conversations will still show up in the channel, but will indicate who are the people participating through their thumbnail photos. It will also show the number of replies in the thread. Just click on it to view the thread on the right sidebar. If there are unread threads, the notifs will not show up on the channel but rather on the Thread view on your sidebar. Whenever someone will reply to a thread, the Thread section on your sidebar will light up and become bold.

Threaded messaging will be archived and will also be searchable in case you’re trying to check on some things that may have been mentioned there. Threads in Slack will be rolling out over the next few days.

SOURCE: Slack