Nowadays, when an app announces that they have a new update, chances are the new thing they’ll be bringing is somehow connected to the feature-du-jour: dark mode. While we’re still waiting for Android to roll out a system-wide dark mode (which is rumored to come with Android Q), we at least have developers giving us the option to use them on their respective apps. Work messaging app Slack is the latest one to have dark mode support with the latest update for their Android app.

The dark mode is actually the only new thing in this update. So if you are sometimes forced to have a work chat late into the night, at least you won’t eventually destroy your eyes when you’re using Slack. Now whether this is good or bad for your mental and emotional health, that is another matter of course.

Once you’ve updated your Android app, you tap on the three vertical dots or the overflow menu. Go to the Settings and under the General section, you’ll have to tap on the Dark Mode to activate. The app will restart after you do that and when it comes back, you now get it in its dark theme. It’s actually more of a very dark gray than actual black but that’s better when it comes to power consumption of course.

The Slack update is supposedly rolling out today already although it will probably take some time to reach all users. It’s not yet available for the desktop version but they’re working on it already.

SOURCE: Slack