It’s been 15 years since Skype started letting us make voice and video calls over the Internet for free. One of the most requested features over the past few years is a way for users to record the calls, especially as businesses and entrepreneurs use it for their work. It looks like Microsoft has finally listened as it is one of the upcoming features that they announced for the desktop version. It’s not yet part of the version 8.0 that they have recently released but it will be coming later this summer.

On paper, the feature is pretty simple. It should let you record your video calls for future reference and allow you to store it either locally or on the cloud. However, users waited and waited and eventually had to rely on third-party apps to be able to record the calls when needed. But now, finally, the feature will be arriving this summer. Everything is completely cloud-based and as soon as the recording starts, everyone that’s on the call will be notified that the call is being recorded.

Call recording is just one of the many features that will be coming this summer to the Skype desktop version. What is unclear yet is if the mobile versions of the app will also get this feature. Version 8.0 will be rolling out to the iPad so we this may mean that it might be arriving later this year for Android smartphones and tablets. They do have a line-up of interesting updates, including read receipts, end-to-end encryption for calls and messages, profile invites, and group links.

Skype is telling desktop users to update to the latest version which is 8.0 because by September 1, only this version will work on their laptops and computers. Some of the new features that are already immediately available when you update include free HD video and screen sharing calls, using @mentions to get someone’s attention especially in group chats, a media gallery to easily find photos or videos previously shared, and up to 300MB sharing of photos and videos.

You would have to wait a few more weeks before you’ll get the video recording feature, but at least you know that it’s definitely arriving soon. Microsoft is also experimenting with a Content Creator mode for the streamers, vloggers, and podcasters who may need to integrate their Skype with other 3rd-party apps like XSplit, Wirecast, and Vmix.

SOURCE: Skype