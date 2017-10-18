If you didn’t know it yet, not everyone around the world enjoys fast Internet speeds and companies have been creating products to cater to those Internet-challenged countries. Skype has previously released a Lite version of the app so users in India will still be able to communicate with their loved ones with this lightweight version. In the latest update to Skype Lite, they will now be able to make group calls (and add those not on Skype yet) just in time for one of the most important occasions for Hindus, the Diwali festival of lights.

Since family and other loved ones are a big part of the Diwali celebrations, a lot of text messages and calls are made during this period. And Skype Lite wants to play an important role here by letting their users make group video calls and create group messages, even though the Internet is not that fast. That’s what the lite version is for, to still be able to function in its basics even though the network is slow.

Another bonus is that you can add people to your group call even though they don’t have Skype Lite or a Skype account yet. Simply send them an invite link to your video call and it will prompt them to either install the app or to install an extension on their browser to be able to join the call. The link will be valid for 24 hours. If they just want to text the host, no need for any app or extension.

Skype Lite will also have Diwali-themed emoticons and even a new desi AI buddy named Ruuh bot. You can find in in the Discover tab. Update the app from its Google Play page to be able to enjoy these new features.