“This is not going to go the way you think.” When Luke Skywalker utters that probably-going-to-be-iconic line, he probably wasn’t talking about apps and games going to go all Star Wars this December. As expected, that is what’s happening now as we are just a week away from the premiere of Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Skype is one such app that wants to be one with the force as the latest update brings fake masks and emoticons based on favorite characters and icons.

Who wouldn’t want to receive Star Wars emoticons? Well, probably those who aren’t fans. But if you’re reading this then you probably are a fan anyway, and if you use Skype, you’ll be able to use ten new emoticons that are all about beloved (and some not so beloved) characters and icons like BB-8, Captain Phasma, Kylo Red, Chewbacca, a porg (who may either be the next Jar Jar or the next BB-8), etc. You’ll be able to find them on your emoticon picker if you’ve updated to the latest version.

An even more fun way to celebrate Star Wars would be to don masks when taking a selfie or a video of yourself. Go to the Capture section, then tap the mask icon and scroll through the options which you’ll see at the bottom of your screen. You can choose to be a Stormtrooper or Kylo Ren or Captain Phasma. Once you’ve virtually donned the mask, take a selfie or a video then share with your friends or post it in your highlights.

Update your Skype to the latest version so you can enjoy these new Star Wars treats. Some may not have the update yet, so just be patient and try not to force your Skype to it.

SOURCE: Skype