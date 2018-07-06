If you’re using Skype as your main messaging app, whether for work or projects or even just for personal use, you probably want to know whether people have read your message, especially if it’s an important one. Well it looks like a read receipt feature is about to come your way, but for now those who are on the Skype Insider Preview program will be able to use this. But if you’re also not crazy about read receipts, then there are ways to disable it as well.

With just one glance, you’ll be able to see who has already read, or at least seen, your messages. Their avatar will appear under the particular message so you can track how far someone has read your conversation without necessarily having to open each message. The feature will work on one on one conversations as well as group chats but only if you have 20 or less people in the group. Since it’s still on the preview version, you can only test it with other contacts who are also on the Insider program.

Not everyone wants to let people know they’ve read the messages already, for one reason or another. You can go to your settings and the privacy section to disable this feature. If you’re on Invisible mode, read receipts are also automatically disabled. If you want to see read receipts though, you’ll have to enable your as well, to be fair. If you manually mark a conversation as unread, the read receipt on the sender’s end will not be affected.

This feature is only available for Skype users who are in the Insider Preview program. You can sign up for the program if you like being ahead of everyone else when it comes to testing out new features.

SOURCE: Skype