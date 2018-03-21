If you use Skype as your main messaging app for family and friends, planning trips and events with them has just become easier. The two new mobile add-ins that they are adding are two of the most popular ones when it comes to travel and events respectively: TripAdvisor and StubHub. Having them in the built-in add-ins makes it more convenient to send links and information, without you having to go outside of your chat or even the Skype app.

TripAdvisor is probably the biggest travel site/app in the market, and all of the information that you need when planning a trip to a new (or even old) place can be accessed through the Skype add-in. Just tap on the Add to chat button and look for the TripAdvisor icon. You’ll be led to the in-app version of the website so you can use it like you would on the browser. Look for the destination and then look for hotels, restaurants, or things to do. Then tap the Send button and it will be added to your group chat. Everyone in that chat will be able to click on the link and see the rates, reviews, etc.

If you’re planning to go to a concert, to the theater, or a sports event with your family or friends, you can also do all the planning within your Skype group chat. Choose the StubHub icon in the Add to chat options and then search for a specific event or by location or by date if you still don’t have an event to go to. You can choose how many tickets to get and even get good deals if there are promos. You can send the info to your chat and once everyone agrees, anyone can make the purchase.

Skype has done a good job of adding a lot of add-ins to make group chats (or even individual chats) more interesting and convenient. You also have Giphy, TuneMoji, Polls, Events, Money, etc. Check out the Skype mobile app if you haven’t been using it for some time now and you might be pleasantly surprised.

SOURCE: Skype