If you’ve always wanted to do daredevil things like sky diving and paragliding but you’re actually scared of things like heights and dying by crashing to earth, you can still do those things, but digitally. One game that you can now play on your Android device is Sky Dancer, a minimalist endless runner that lets you do acrobatic sky dancing and hope for the best that you won’t fall back to earth with a splat.

The graphics of Sky Dancer looks like a cousin of Monument Valley, a critically-acclaimed minimalist game, but instead of solving puzzles, you get to run and jump and sometimes fall from these floating platforms. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the controls of the game, but if you think it’s easy to not fall to your death, then you’re mistaken. Tapping on the left or right makes your character move in the respective direction while tapping on both sides makes you jump.

The game has 10 unique dancers for now, but more will be added in future updates. There are also handcrafted quests that you can play to increase your score. You can even challenge your friends on who can score the highest in a sort of digital sky dance off. The minimalist 3D art and the “surreal and beautiful soundscape” all add to the joy of playing the game, as if flying across the sky isn’t enough.

You can download Sky Dancer from the Google Play Store for free. There are in-app purchases available, so be careful when letting kids play the game.