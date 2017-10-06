SkullCandy is a popular name in audio technology. It is actually more of a lifestyle brand that is known for combining creative culture and innovation. The company just introduced a new pair of wireless headphones that it is actually just a redesign of their no. 1 Bluetooth pair. The new headphones boast of an impressive design, build quality, comfort, and technology.

The SkullCandy Hesh 3 offers great audio quality, portability, and a long-lasting battery. You can use the pair up to 22 hours and fast charge it with the Rapid Charge technology should you need extra juice. It features memory foam ear cushions, integrated digital amplifier, 40mm drivers, volume control buttons, microphone, and of course, Bluetooth connectivity.

Skullcandy Chief Executive Officer Jason Hodell proudly exclaimed, “We want to provide consumers with a more refined and updated wireless headphone that looks great and can be used on-the-go without compromising comfort, convenience, or most importantly, sound quality. Thanks to the incredible research and development efforts of our internal product team, we were able to produce a top-of-line addition to the Skullcandy lineup.”

This pair is another premium quality product that promises reliable wireless connectivity on top of being stylish and its multi-use foldable and lightweight design. It is said to be comfortable to use even if you use it the whole day.

The SkullCandy Hesh 3 Wireless is ready in Red, Gray, Blue, and Back for only $129.99.

SOURCE: SkullCandy