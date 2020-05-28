We haven’t featured any Skullcandy products in the past couple of years. The last one we remember was that pair of SkullCandy foldable Hesh 3 Wireless Headphones. This isn’t the first time the brand is introducing a pair of wireless earbuds. The latest series actually offers four different models. Every pair comes with built-in Tile trackers and can be considered as true wireless. Each pair costs only below $100 so you can say they are most affordable among the wireless earbuds available in the industry today.

SkullCandy true wireless earbuds offer built-in Tile tracking. This means you won’t have any missing earbuds because you can track when you lose them. The Tile feature makes any pair from this new Skullcandy line a worthy buy because, yes, they won’t go missing forever.

The four models of SkullCandy wireless earbuds are as follows: Indy Evo, Indy Fuel, Push Ultra, and Sesh Evo. The price range is between $59.99 USD and $99.99. You can buy the pairs from Skullcandy website. Other retailers in the United States will carry them as well.

The Skullcandy Indy Evo model costs only $79.99. On a full charge, the pair can last up to 30 hours. Choose between the Pure Mint and True Black. The Skullcandy Indy Fuel costs more at $99.99 but that’s still affordable. It’s basically the Indo Evo but with the inclusion of a wireless charging case.

The Skullcandy Sesh Evo is more entry-level. It’s only $59.99. It comes in a very simple and compact design. It can also last up to 24 hours on non-stop use and will only be out in black.

Skullcandy Push Ultra is also $99.99. Making this a winner is its being waterproof and dustproof. It also offers rapid charging. Choose between True Black and Electric Yellow.