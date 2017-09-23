A new app was recently developed to help Android users know if there is a card skimmer in the surroundings. It’s very common especially in gas stations but the Skimmer Scanner app, you can be notified if there is danger nearby. What it does is look for Bluetooth transmissions that possibly can be talked to and be identified as a skimmer. The app was made by Sparkfun that can help detect wrong behaviors of a device or another app.

Sparkfun teamed up work law enforcement agencies to start and develop this app. It can be easily downloaded from the Play Store. The usual credit card skimmers found at gas pump stations in the United States, more often than not, connect to a gas pump and sends stolen data via SMS. The hackers are believed to get credit card information remotely to wherever they are.

The Skimmer Scanner is a free app that can detect common Bluetooth-based credit card skimmers. It scans for any device nearby with title HC-05 and attempts to connect to the device. It’s important that you search for possible skimmers around so your information is secure. It’s better to be safe than sorry so we recommend you get this ASAP and before the hackers find a way around it.

Download Skimmer Scanner from the Google Play Store

VIA: SPARKFUN