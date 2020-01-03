A new Wear OS-powered smartwatch will be introduced soon by Skagen. There is no formal announcement but a Reddit thread pointed us to the official Amazon product listing of the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch. The page is still there so we believe this is legit. The wearable device features the usual smartwatch features like NFC, GPS, and a heart rate sensor. It also allows smartphone notifications so you can leave your phone nearby and just see important messages or calls on your wrist.

The Skagen Connected Falster 3 is said to be released on January 25. That’s almost three weeks from today so expect related leaks and images will be shared. We believe this smartwatch will work on both Android and iOS.

Wear OS by Google will power the smartwatch and take advantage of its many features from GPS for distance tracking and heart rate and other fitness activity tracking. The watch boasts a swim-proof build so you are free to wear it while swimming. The usual notifications are allowed from alerts from calendar management, music playback or control, and watch face customization, and downloading of third-party wearable apps.

This Skagen Connected Falster 3 also works with the Google Assistant. For the more serious health buffs, there is the Google Fit that can be integrated. Battery life may last up to 24 hours on standard use.

Check out the product page on Amazon and see for yourself. Item is priced at $295. Available in stainless steel but you can choose whether you want the stainless steel, leather, or rubber strap. Feel free to pre-order and then wait for the January release.