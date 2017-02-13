Six Flags theme parks and Samsung have collaborated last year with a new virtual reality (VR) roller coaster ride that used Samsung Gear VR headsets to make the ride possible. Now this partnership is bringing a more immersive and interactive ride called “The New Revolution Galactic Attack”, which will allow users to make decisions during the ride that affects the game score at the end of it.

The New Revolution Galactic Attack ride starts out pretty normally, with riders able to see their surroundings using the Samsung Gear VR’s pass through camera. But as the ride drops from the first hill, the view in the riders’ Gear VR headset changes into an immersive VR environment, with the VR view showing a battle that the riders must journey through.

“Six Flags is proud to be partnering with Samsung to develop the newest, most innovative thrill ride experience in the theme park industry,” said Brett Petit, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales. “We are thrilled to continue to work with Six Flags and bring VR to the mainstream,” said Marc Mathieu, Samsung Electronics America’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The New Revolution Galactic Attack will be opening at Six Flags Magic Mountain, near Los Angeles, and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, near San Francisco. If you ever wander into these parks, please let us know what you think of this new VR ride.

SOURCE: Six Flags