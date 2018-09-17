A few days ago we told you about the rumor that we might be getting a silver variant of the recently released Samsung Galaxy Note 9 but that it might only be available in the US. The latest news floating around though is that fans of this color may actually see it in other markets as well. Again, the other countries or even the color variant itself is not yet confirmed but you can hold off on buying the phablet for a few months just in case it’s actually true.

A silver smartphone may not be the most vibrant color for those who love their pink golds or reds, but some of the recent flagships, including the Galaxy Note 8 or the Galaxy S9 did not have that as a color option. So for those who liked that color from the previous devices, having the option to get a Galaxy Note 9 in that color would probably be exciting for them. Currently, the new phablet is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Metallic Cooper, and Lavender Purple.

If none of those colors appeal to you, then the leaked renders of a silver version might just interest you. It looks a bit like the Arctic Silver color variant that was released for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus before and since that was pretty popular, we might be getting that same name as well. However, the news that it will only be available in the US may have been a bit premature.

In fact, we might see the silver version in a lot of other countries and areas, including Kenya, Switzerland, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Korea, Baltic and Nordic countries, South Africa, and Brazil. As to whether we will see both the 128GB and 512GB variants in the silver color, that remains to be seen or confirmed.

The color will probably be the only thing that’s different from this variant of the Galaxy Note 9. You’ll have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that runs on the Snapdragon 845 chipset in the US and select markets and the Exynos 8910 octa-core processor in the others. It comes with either a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage or an 8GB RAM and 512GB storage and has two 12MP sensors for the main camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter.

VIA: SAM Mobile