There are apps that help make your life better by making you more productive and helping organize and make sense of your life. There are apps that help you learn new things and develop new talents and skills. There are apps, or games, that help your motor skills and hand-eye coordination. There are apps that help you make sense of all the news and information around you. And then there are apps, or rather, there is an app, that can help you distinguish if an object is a hotdog or not.

If you’re a fan of the Silicon Valley TV show on HBO, which just had its season finale yesterday, then you know what we’re talking about. Yes, Not Hotdog, the app developed on the show by the fictional SeeFood startup, is now real and is available for your Android device. The way it works is pretty genius. You put an object in front of its built-in camera, and it will tell you if it’s a hotdog or not. That is all.

You may be wondering how in the world did you ever live without having an app like this. You don’t know if all the hotdogs you’ve eaten in the past were actually hotdogs and not an object masquerading as a hotdog. Now you will wonder no more as there is an app that will always tell you the truth. Or at least we hope it will not get fooled by a baby wearing a hotdog costume.

You can download this life-changing app for free from the Google Play Store. We can’t wait until next season to see what SeeFood will come up with next. Hint to the developers: We want to know if something is bacon or not.