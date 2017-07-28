Previously, we only had to have one kind of USB flash drive to transfer files to our laptop and computer. But as technology and devices continue to evolve, we there is a need to also improve and adapt accessories. A new flash drive from Silicon Power reflects these times of multiple connectors. The Mobile C50 is a triple-interface Flash Drive that has all three of the major types of USB connectors: USB Type-A, USB Micro-B, and USB Type-C, the last one touted to be the future of this market (although the micro USB is still the most popular for now).

The series of flash drives comes in three storage capacities: 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. Flash drives, especially small ones like this are always the most “vulnerable” of our accessories as it is easy to damage. But the way the Mobile C50 is constructed aims to solve that problem. The Type-C is protected by a elastic rubber cap that is actually attached to the flash drive so it won’t get lost. The other end has the micro USB covered by the USB connector when not in use.

The flash drive also has protection from dust, water, and the also dangerous vibration. It can operate from temperatures ranging between 0°C and 70°C without overheating. The Type A and Type C has a transfer rate of up to 5Gbps because it is USB 3.0 already but the micro-USB is only 2.0 so it can transfer data only until 480 Mbps. You can download the SP Widget software (for PCs and laptops) and the SP File Explorer (for Android devices) so you can have better file management.

The 3-in-1 SP Mobile C50 USB flash drive will be available soon and will carry a 5-year warranty. They have not yet announced the price of all 3 variants for now as well as the exact date of availability.

