Signal app is generally considered as one of the most secure messaging apps right now but the developers believe there’s still room for improvement when it comes to making users feel safe. The latest update now lets you even have more control over those who are trying to send you messages and calls that are not in your contact list. This is part of the company’s efforts to go into the “mainstream” messaging market while keeping the security that attracted users to it in the first place.

When someone who is not on your contacts list attempts to send you a message, you can now preview the conversation and see more information first before accepting it. And if you feel like this person is not someone you’d want to chat with, you can just delete it. And if it’s someone you really don’t want to talk to or someone you’re avoiding for one reason or another, there’s also an option to block that user.

This accept, delete, or block option also applies to voice and video calls as well. Your phone will not start ringing if the caller is not in your contacts list yet or unless you accept the call. Signal also emphasizes that user profiles are end-to-end encrypted and is shared through the same Signal Protocol messaging channel that keeps your conventions and calls protected. Message requests are also protected so the metadata is hidden.

For those conversations that are already ongoing, you’ll now see the profiles of the people you’re chatting with instead of the phone numbers that showed up previously. You also get a new icon in the header for those one-on-one conversations where the person you’re talking to is already in your contacts list. This way, it’s easier to keep track of people that you’ve already given permission to contact you.

You can update your Signal app to the latest version to see these improvements. If you haven’t tried Signal yet and a lot of your friends are already there, now is a good time to try it out.