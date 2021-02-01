With other secure messaging apps receiving a surge of new users due to some WhatsApp shenanigans and/or misunderstandings, we can expect these same apps to roll out new features to keep these newbies. Signal is one such app that has seen an uptick these past few weeks and now the latest update sees a lot of new features including chat wallpapers, animated stickers, an About section on profiles, and an appearance in sharing suggestions. It looks like this is just the opening salvo as they welcome these new users.

One of the new things that you can now find on Signal is the ability to change wallpapers. You can now choose from several backgrounds available and change your individual chat background or if you prefer a “uniform”, choose one that will apply to all your chats. If you’re a fan of animated stickers, you will also now be able to enjoy it on the Signal app. They now even have their first official animated sticker pack called “Day by Day”. But if you prefer to create your own, you can also do it through the Signal Desktop.

You also now have an About section in your Signal Profiles which is basically self-explanatory. You can also now view profile photos in full-screen version if you want to take a closer look at someone’s new profile pic or someone you want to add as a contact. Android’s share sheet will also now show Signal chats when you’re sharing something from another app. This means you won’t have to go back and forth between apps when you want to share a link.

Signal is also set to add even more new things in future updates, including lowering data usage for calls. They are also giving the option to users to pause and resume attachment downloads. You’ll also have your downloads paused when you need to take a call. You will also get better image compression for photos that you share within the app. You can also now see the senders’ names in group chats in the expanded chat list previews.

If you’re already on Signal, you can update the app to the latest version to get these new things. If you’re still thinking about switching from WhatsApp, they’re hoping you find these and other future updates as good enticements.