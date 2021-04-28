Already enjoying the SideQuest desktop app on your Windows, Mac or Linux PC to sideload VR content for your Oculus Quest or Quest 2 VR headset? More good news has arrived for Android users – SideQuest has launched the official Android app to browse the content over Wi-Fi connection or USB OTG cable. This eliminates the need for a PC to install (via sideloading) all the content you need to explore on your VR headset. Be it games like Gorilla Tag or Doom 3, latest demos or apps like Virtual Computer already booming on the SideQuest community.

To take its dominance forward as an unmoderated platform for Quest virtual reality content, the SideQuest mobile app is good for both the app makers and the users. This move expands the possibilities of sideloading content such as Pokeman VR which otherwise are not available in the Oculus Store because of the curation requirements.

Developers prefer SideQuest over the official Oculus store – since the requirements to host the free projects are lenient with the unofficial option. This explains the huge number of apps on the SideQuest store which let you explore the possibilities of your Quest VR headset – first and second-gen – to the maximum.

Developers also have the option of listing paid projects on the store and linking them to third-party stores like Patreon or Itch. So another compelling reason to go for SideQuest to make some money.

For now, the SideQuest app is only available for Android users on the Play Store. No word yet on the iOS compatibility for now or in the near future, though Apple users would want to have this option.