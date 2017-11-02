As Google Assistant continues to expand its territory to various devices that are not just Google Home, it also continues to add more languages so that it can be utilized not just by English-speaking consumers. Get ready to say “Ti Amo” and “Te Amo” to Google as they are now adding Italian and Spanish to the supported languages of the voice-assisted virtual helper. This brings the number of supported languages to 8, and even though that doesn’t seem much, it’s still better than a few months ago when it was just English-centric.

Previously, the languages that the Google Assistant could recognize were English for Australia, Canada, US, and the UK; Portuguese for Brazil; French for Canada and France; German for Germany; Japanese for Japan, and Korean for South Korea. Now the Spanish speaking countries of Mexico and Spain as well as a certain population in the US, plus the Italian speaking users from Italy and elsewhere will also now be able to say, “Ok Google” and then speak in their native tongue as they ask it to play their song, navigate to a place or give a weather update.

Not all Android phones have Google Assistant though. It needs to be running Android 6.0 or higher and has Google app that’s version 6.13 and above. You also need to free up 1.5GB of memory and the device needs to have 720p resolution. Phones that can run it currently, aside from the Pixel phones, include the Galaxy S8 and S8+, LG G6, HTC U11, and the OnePlus 5.

It should roll out to more devices that meet the requirements later on, but deep integration is really with Google Pixel smartphones of course. So now those who are bilingual with any of the aforementioned languages can use Google Assistant the way they’re more comfortable with. Grazie and Gracias, Google!

SOURCE: Google