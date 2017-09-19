Shure is a brand more known for its microphones. The audio company is joining the wireless headset game by launching two pairs of Bluetooth earbuds. The Shure Wireless SE112 and Wireless SE215 are two new pairs of earphones that connect via Bluetooth. They are wireless in the sense that design is tethered-cable. If you are familiar with the SE Sound Isolating Earphones by the company, you will know that these are great products.

Shure Wireless SE112 and SE215 are the company’s first entries into the wireless earbuds market. They come with a noise-isolating design so audio experience is of high quality. The earbuds also come with a Bluetooth Accessory Cable so you can convert it to a wireless set with a $99 price tag.

The Shure Wireless SE215 costs $149 while the Shure Wireless SE112 is only $99. Either of the pairs is a good choice because both of them come with built-in remote control and work within a 30ft wireless range. Between the two, the SE215 is more premium with noise cancellation (up to 37dB) and enhanced bass. Meanwhile, blocking of up to 37dB of ambient noise can be done by the SE112. You can get the two new pairs directly from Shure and Amazon.

VIA: SlashGear