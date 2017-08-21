World War II games have an audience because of the thrill they give. No, we don’t think the players are that morbid but the idea that you can wipe out the enemies in a battle can be challenging and exciting. You’ll be flying over a war zone in a nonstop battlefield, aboard a warplane to finish your mission in ‘War Wings’.

Your goal is to show your contemporaries that you can be an ace pilot with all those stunts and tricks. Any skilled pilot can fly but not many can survive. You need to shoot the enemies down in War Wings and see if you can go up the global leaderboards as the top player. You will need to destroy the enemy squadrons to prove to the world that you are the greatest.

War Wings features epic 4v4 real-time online PvP dogfighting, true combat with weapons and planes with realistic damage, and a wide selection of aircraft. You can set your strategies and tactics by preparing your warplane. Choose from the different era warplanes available by checking history. You can also take advantage of the several controls available like motion, D-Pad, or a virtual stick.

Download War Wings from the Google Play Store