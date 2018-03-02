App launchers may be enough for some people but there are other tools you can try. Take for example this Shortcutter, a Quick Settings & Sidebar app that offers numerous options for accessing different apps, settings, services, activities, and shortcuts. The app is available in several languages so more people all over the world can take advantage of the features. Some of the more common features and tasks that can be given shortcuts on your phone include Screen Record & Capture, Blue Light Filter, Countdown Timer, Night Light/Desk Clock, In-Ear Audio, WiFi Hot Spot, Custom Activities, Custom Apps, Weather, and Brightness Presets.

Shortcutter offers launcher shortcuts for some platforms which can be accessed from the home screen, edge screens like the HTC Edge Sense, or an app drawer. The Sidebar/Toolbox is presented as a floating toolbox or a swipe out sidebar with theme customizations, custom icons, custom sizes, and custom position.

Feel free to enjoy and access 81 additional Quick Settings tiles available, 10 more tiles for advanced users with a PC, and plus four for users with ROOT access. Some tiles or toggles available include Auto Sync, App Drawer/Folder, Bluetooth, Camera Launch, Countdown Timer, Flashlight, File Browser, Multi Window, Next Alarm, Play/Pause Music, and Quick Reminder among others.

The Shortcutter can work well on mobile devices running at least Android 6.0 but Android 7.0 Nougat is more recommended. If you own an old LG 6.0 phones, note that the Sidebar may not work properly.

Download Shortcutter from the Google Play Store