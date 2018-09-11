What comes next after the SHIELD Experience Upgrade 7.0? Not 8.0 right away but just 7.1 after a couple of months of rollout. NVIDIA has always been consistent in releasing software updates and we consider that as good customer service. It really is possible to launch such updates every time because bugs and issues always exist. Every OEM or service provider must take into consideration several improvements and new features before a new major version is unveiled in the future.

With the update, you can turn your TV into a new PC gaming machina as made possible by the GeForce NOW free beta. This allows you to enjoy free gmes like the new Fortnite for Android. More titles are available from Epic, Uplay, and Steam numbering to over 200 new times.

Here are some of New GeForce NOW features: In-Game Chat, NVIDIA SHIELD TV Mobile App, and Keyboard and Mouse Support. With the SHIELD TV mobile app, you enjoy instant access to a virtual mouse and keyboard, and be able to use them as normal accessories.

New apps have been added like IFC, AMC, Boomerang, and Wired. New games are also listed below:

• Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink (Adventure)

• Evoland 2 (RPG)

• Implosion – Never Lose Hope (Action/Arcade)

• Sir Questionnaire (Action/Arcade)

• SnakEscape (Puzzle)

• Stickman Soccer 2018 (Sports)

Other enhancements are noticeable on the SHIELD controller and SHIELD remote. NVIDIA Share on Android Oreo is also now enabled with the update.

SOURCE: NVIDIA