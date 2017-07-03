Almost a year ago, the Sharp 507SH was launched as the first Android One smartphone in Japan. A new one has arrived in the country in the form of the Sharp X1. This Android One device boasts of a battery that can last for days and is equipped with a mobile payment feature called the FeliCa. The latter is a payment method used in Japan to pay for transportation and retail goods in stores.

The Android One Sharp X1 is dust- and waterproof so you know it’s ready to withstand some elements, making it a wise choice. The phone comes equipped with a 5.3-inch screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 32GB onboard storage, 3GB RAM, fingerprint sensor, microSD card slot, 16.4MP rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, and a 3900 mAh battery. The Sharp X1 already runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The version of the platform already brings the Google Assistant and Android Pay.

The Sharp X1 is the fourth Android One to be released in Japan after one year of Android One’s launch in the country. You can choose from these three color options–White, Mint Green, and Dark Purple–directly from SoftBank’s Y! Mobile .

SOURCE: Google Japan Blog

