There are only a few Android One phones in select markets where the basic Android system is available but in Japan, Sharp is adding a new model to the lineup. The new smartphone will be available on Y! Mobile and will be officially known as the Sharp Android One S3. As with most phones from the Japanese tech giant, the Sharp S3 boasts a compact size and design plus a waterproof and dustproof body. If you’re not convinced about its strength and durability, know that this device has passed MIL-STD tests so it’s ready for rough and rugged use.

The Sharp Aquos S3 Android One comes equipped with a 5-inch screenwith IGZO panel, S-Pure LED backlight, and 1080p resolution (1080x 1920). It doesn’t have small bezels so expect a regular display normal Android phones have. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo OS and features a 32GB storage, microSD card slot for expansion, 3GB RAM, 13MP main camera, a 5MP selfie shooter, and a 2700mAh battery.

For mobile security and authentication, simply trust the old PIN and passcode system because this one doesn’t have a fingeprint scanner. We’re not sure if this one will have fast charging or USB-C port but we’re hoping it still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

SOURCE: Sharp