Marketing phones with gaming-centric features seem to be the latest trend in smartphone industry. Back in September 2019, Sharp Aquos Zero 2 smartphone touting 240Hz refresh rate display debuted in Japan. Now the phone has been unveiled in Taiwan with hopes that it will launch later in other markets worldwide too. It has a never before seen 240Hz refresh rate in 6.4-inch curved FHD+ OLED screen (1 billion colors) with Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

240Hz refresh rate is higher than most of the gaming desktop monitors out there. So you can very well imagine where smartphone technology is heading. The touch sampling rate is also 240Hz for blazing-fast touch input. Aquos Zero 2’s Dolby Vision and Dolby Panorama sound support further add to the gaming experience.

Sharp Aquos Zero 2 is going to cost around $730 in the Taiwanese market and other than the mind-boggling refresh rate screen it has average specifications by gaming phone standards. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset paired to LPDDR4X 8GB of RAM. Then there is the 256GB UFC 3.0 storage and a below-average 3130 mAh battery supported by USB PD fast charging.

For that price tag, the phone also falls short in the optics department. It has a 12MP (f/1.7) main camera with OIS and a 20MP (f/2.4) 125-degree field of view wide-angle lens. On the front there is an 8MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

The most disappointing part of the phone is its battery capacity, which considering the mobile phone runs on 240Hz mode, won’t fair well in an extended gaming session. Also, there are not many games that support such high refresh rates right now. So, would you pick this over the highly impressive Black Shark 3, Nubia RedMagic 5G, or the upcoming RoG 3 phone?