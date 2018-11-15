You may not like the notch design on a smartphone so imagine this: two notches on one phone. That’s too much but Sharp thinks dual notches will make a difference. This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about such because you know, we discovered the Android P Developer Preview 2 with a dual notch option. ZTE once filed for a phone patent with a dual notch design. We never imagined Sharp would make this move because the brand isn’t really a game-changer in the mobile industry. Well, maybe not yet but we believe with a dual notch design, Sharp wants to be ahead or at least make a statement.

The phone boasts a decent 5.2-inch Full HD+, 2280 × 1080 IGZO LCD screen, 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion (512GB max), 2500mAh battery, 22.6MP camera with optical/electronic double shake correction, 8MP selfie camera, 120Hz refresh rate, and Android 9 Pie out of the box.

The upper notch houses the selfie camera while the bottom notch gives way to the front fingerprint sensor that doubles as a home button. The latter allows gesture navigation.

The Sharp Aquos R2 Compact will be available in Japan this January. Softbank will sell the phone but a SIM-free model may also be released. No information on pricing but we know it is a mid-range device.

VIA: K-Tai