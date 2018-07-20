Sharp has been around for some decades now and it’s always ready to introduce cutting edge technology. The brand isn’t as prolific when it comes to the mobile phone business but it still continues to deliver even if they are just mid-range Android devices. Sharp entered the Android game back in 2010 and eight years later, it has several phones part of the mobile lineup. Most remarkable are those clamshell phones. After the Sharp Aquos S3 abandoned the bezel-less lead for a notch last month, here are two new phones: the Sharp B10 and the Sharp AQUOS C10.

The Sharp Aquos C10 and the Sharp B10 are rolling out in the Netherlands. There are ready for grabs online. Between the two, the Aquos C10 has better specs. No information on pricing and market availability but we’ll know soon.

SHARP AQUOS C10

Sharp Aquos C10 boasts a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display screen and dual rear cameras with f/1.75 lens, making the phone ideal for low light environments. The notch is present similar to the Sharp Aquos S3 but smaller. It will actually remind you of the Essential Phone even with the rounded design. For mobile security and authentication, there’s a fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

The phone’s selfie camera has 8 megapixels with f/2.0 lens. Other specs and features of the Sharp Aquos C10 include 4GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, 2700mAh battery, and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and on top of Sharp UI. The phone’s display offers an immersive visual experience, thanks to the Aquos FreeForm HD+.

Sharp Aquos C10 Key Specs:

• OS:Android 8.0 Oreo, SHARP UI

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, Qualcomm Adreno 508 GPU

• Display: 5.5-inch Free Form TFT Display, 17:9 FHD+, 2040 x 1080 pixel, resolution, 87.5% screen-to-body ratio

• Dimensions: 141.8mm x 72.0mm x 7.9mm

• Weight: 140g

• Battery: 2700mAh

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 64GB

• Cam: Dual 12MP with F1.75 and 8 MP with F2.0 (rear)

• Cam: 8MP with F2.0 (front)

• Connectivity: USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE,

• Others: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-compass, Fingerprint, Proximity sensor

SHARP B10



The Sharp B10 sports a larger display at 5.7-inches since there is no notch. The bezels are surprisingly thin. It’s another budget-friendly phone but there’s already dual 13MP and 8MP rear cameras with wide-angle lens and a 13MP selfie shooter. The phone is powered by a 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750T octa-core chipset and a bigger 4000 mAh battery. Mobile authentication and security are delivered by the face unlock feature. Expect Dual SIM and 4G support.

Sharp B10 Key Specs:

• OS:Android 7.0 Nougat, SHARP UI

• Processor: Mediatek MTK6750T

• Display: 5.7-inches TFT display, 18:9 HD+ 1440 x 720, 80% screen-to-body Ratio

• Dimensions: 153.5mm x 71.9mm x 8.8mm

• Weight: 175g

• Battery: 4000mAh

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 32GB

• Cam: Dual 13MP/F2.0 lens and 8MP/120° wide angle lens (rear)

• Cam: 13MP/F2.2 (front)

• Connectivity: , Bluetooth 4.0, 4G LTE,

• Others: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-compass, Fingerprint, Proximity sensor

VIA: Nieuwemobiel.nl