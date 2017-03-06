Shadowmatic is something you’d want to play over and over again even after you’ve done all the challenges. This new puzzle game has received a lot of postive reviews because it definitely stirs your imagination. Not many puzzle challenges can really make you think but this one will.

It’s something like Monument Valley when it comes to challenging our brains although a different gameplay. The main aim of the game is to find recognazible shadows as you rotate those abstract objects. Silhouettes will change as you move the objects. The only clue you have is that the object must be related or relevant to the given environment.

The visuals and background music are stunning. They are captivating yet relaxing, making the game something you’d always look forward to playing. As you move each object, you will see different silhouttes that are unexpected. There’s always a right solution. You just need to figure it out in time. Game is exciting because it shows off different environments, concept, music, and atmosphere.

Shadowmatic offers the first 14 levels across four environments for free. More levels are available if you pay to unlock the rest of the puzzle game that features a dozen environments with over 100 different levels. There are interesting graphics, secondary objectives, and nonlinear level progression which you can witness in 3D parallax view. Arcade mode is also ready complete with hints systems and achievements you may need to beat.

Download Shadowmatic from the Google Play Store