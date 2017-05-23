‘Shadow Warrior’ is a classic action game that will remind you much of you early gaming days. Okay, we didn’t say your childhood but we’re assuming you started getting serious with video games in your teen years. This popular shooter game has finally hit the mobile sphere as a fun and interesting adventure to finish. The Shadow Warrior Classic Redux is set in Japan where Shadow Warriors are hired as one-man armies.

These warriors are called to protect and finish the enemies that get in their employers’ way. One of the best warriors is Lo Wang of the Zilla Corporation. His employer is the most powerful in the world but he just discovered its dark side. Apparently, there are dark powers guiding them that is why it’s so powerful. You will play as Lo Wang in your mission to battle the forces with your wit, silent blade, and some explosive weapons.

If you’re familiar with the original game, you’ll be happy to know that two episodes are included in this version. A pair of expansion packs are also added so you can relive the good old days. Game also offers controller support, customizable touch controls, and a chance to beat the achievements of others on Google Play.

This one is premium game but it’s currently listed for only $0.99 for a limited time. Original price is $2.99.

Download Shadow Warrior Classic Redux from the Google Play Store