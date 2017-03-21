Apparently, it’s become the ultimate mission of some people on Reddit to look for and then post which icon packs are temporarily free. It’s not that big of a deal for some of course, but for those always on the lookout for good app deals, this is something useful. There are now several icon packs that are free and we don’t know how long they will be free, so you better grab them as soon as you read this, if you’re into this kind of customization.

The icon packs that several redditors have shared on the thread are usually at around $1 or more on their usual days. But for one reason or another, they are suddenly free and so it’s an icon pack fiesta for those who like various customizations for their app icons. However, since it is rarely indicated in the app up to when it should be free, best to download as many as you can, and then uninstall them later on (maybe after a few days) if you don’t like it. Some users are saying that even if you uninstall them and then reinstall them after the sale, you will still get it as free.

The various free icon packs are an eclectic bunch and include minimalist ones for those that want to change their icons but still want simple designs, material-inspired icons for those who like Google’s Material Design style, skeuomorphic-looking ones, colorful, dark, etc. There is probably something for everyone in that list.

One of the joys of having an Android smartphone or tablet is the ability to change and customize things like the app icons. So take advantage of these freebies while you can.

SOURCE: Reddit