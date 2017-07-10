If you have or have ever owned a full-featured smartwatch, you know that one of its constant problems is its battery, same as with smartphones and tablets. You will not reach a couple of days before you will have to charge it. But a new wearable device that is crowdfunding itself on Kickstarter may very well be the first to have a kinetic self-charging battery system. Would you want to have a Sequent smartwatch on your wrist?

Basically, this wearable charges itself while you move around. And yes, it has all the usual smartwatch features like an activity tracker, a heart rate sensor, GPS, Bluetooth, and a notification system. So it’s not just a simple tracker but an actual honest-to-goodness and it will consume battery of course as you use it or even in the background. The difference is that the more you move around, the more it charges. You don’t need coin cell batteries or even ti charge it on wall sockets or portable batteries.

So if you’re running or exercising, then this means that you’re charging your device a lot, aside from the fact that you’re keeping healthy of course. And even though notifications is one of its features, you can also filter them and customize what it is you want to see on your device’s screen. It has biofeedback tracking and is water resistant up to 50 meters immersion.

Just the idea of this smartwatch will of course interest a lot of people. And so far, there have been 270,279 Swiss Francs (around $280,000) worth of pledge or 960 backers already. You only have to pay 189 Swiss Francs ($189) to get in on the action. It will be sold at $438 when it’s available for retail, so take advantage of that big discount. You have 30 days to go before the campaign ends.

SOURCE: Kickstarter