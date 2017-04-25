If you love watching videos and playing games on your mobile device, then you’re probably always on the lookout for the best headphones that will help you make the best out of your experience. Sennheiser is one of the leading brands when it comes to audio equipment and it seems that they are partnering with Samsung to bring their AMBEO ecosystem to Android devices. The CEO revealed that they are coming up with a smart headset which will have their proprietary 3-D audio technology so watching videos or playing games will sound “more realistic”.

Sennheiser CEO Andreas Sennheiser said that they wanted to create a special product for Android devices, given that they are the “dominant layer” of the smartphone market. They decided to work with Samsung since they wanted to establish “credibility” (and Samsung haters chuckle). The technology collaboration is actually for compatibility, he said. They also chose Korea to be the pilot for the project since after all it is one of the most tech-savvy countries in the world.

There weren’t any concrete details shared about the product but their AMBEO ecosystem uses a proprietary algorithm that gives you a more realistic sound when you watch movies or shows and play games using their binaural audio-recording headphones. Other than that, they didn’t reveal much, probably since this is still in the development stage.

Samsung recently acquired Harman, another leader in audio accessories among other things, so we’re not really sure how this fits into their whole company roadmap and product development. It would be interesting to see what this collaboration between them and Sennheiser will bring about.

VIA: Korea Herald