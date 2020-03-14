Sennheiser is one popular brand when it comes to audio products. The last we featured here was the IE 80S BT which was the company’s first Bluetooth in-ear headphones. The pair followed the Sennheiser CX SPORT sweat-resistant earphones from the previous year. We’ve mentioned a few Sennheiser products here including the Sennheiser HD1 in-ear headphones, Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones, Sennheiser Presence, and the Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Black Chrome earbuds. There’s also the Sennheiser Project ARA sound module that started in 2014.

The latest from Sennheiser is the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2. It’s “sound first” before convenience and style but know the latter isn’t compromised. This is already the second-gen model from the MOMENTUM True Wireless series. It’s premium and offers the ultimate in listening.

Sennheiser’s newest earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation and long battery life of up to 28 hours. It’s wireless so you can charge the pair inside its carrying care.

The brand’s audio technology is superior in many ways compared to other wireless earphones. Each pair delivers deep bass, clear and detailed treble, and natural mids–thanks to a 7mm dynamic driver. The pair also features a built-in equalizer and works with a Smart Control App by Sennheiser.

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 by Sennheiser delivers comfort for a more enjoyable playback. It’s perfect for all-day wearing as made possible by the enhanced ergonomics. Every pair offers the perfect fit all the time and is striking with the gold-plated charging pins and premium metallic finish.

The price tag reads $299.95. The pair will be ready next month in Black. The White version of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 will follow after. Before we forget, this pair can also work with the Google Assistant or Siri for smart assistance.