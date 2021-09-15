Those who prefer truly wireless earbuds would almost always want to have Active Noise Cancellation. However, most of the really good ones in the market are pretty expensive at more than $200 or even more than $300 for the higher-end brands. Sennheiser has brought several excellent audio accessories to the market and now they’re introducing a slightly more affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds with the Sennheiser CX Plus. It comes with high fidelity and deep bass and of course the most-requested noise canceling feature.

Unlike the previous device, the Sennheiser CX which only has passive noise cancellation, the CX Plus has both ANC that filters ambient sounds that you don’t want to hear and passive noise isolation as well. You also get other features that would enhance your listening and calling experience like IPX4 splash-resistance and dual microphones in each earbuds not just for your calls but for voice assistants as well.

The CX Plus also has a Smart Pause feature that will automatically pause your music or podcasts when you take out one of the earbuds from your ear and resume when you put it back in. It has support for Bluetooth 5.2, aptX, aptX Adaptive, SBC, and AAC support. It also has an app so you can manage your pairing, connections, as well as personalizing the settings of your audio playback. The app also has presets like Bass Boost if you don’t want to manually set these things up.

If you trust Sennheiser, then you already know you’ll be getting the sound quality that has made it one of the most popular brands throughout the years. The high fidelity and deep bass is already something that music lovers and audiophiles have come to expect and this new pair of earbuds will not be an exception. Battery life seems okay if not exceptional, with 24 hours of playback if combined with the charging case.

The Sennheiser CX Plus only has two classic, color options: white and black. It is priced at $179.95 so it is one of the most affordable earbuds with ANC in the market right now.