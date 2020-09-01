Sennheiser is a name known for its reliable and powerful audio. It uses premium technology to give off sounds that are of high-quality always. The last product from the brand we featured here was the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2. It aimed to deliver premium audio quality and the pair is now being followed by the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earphones. This is another pair of wireless earphones, ready to deliver superior sound whenever and wherever. It can be your everyday earphones–the kind you use for work, entertainment, or during work out.

The new Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless boasts the brand’s high-end acoustic technology to a more affordable form. It can last up to seven hours on non-stop use. The battery life can extend up to 20 hours with the charging case.

Audiophiles will love this pair as it promises deep bass, high-fidelity stereo sound, detailed treble, and natural mids as described. It takes advantage of the company’s very own 7mm dynamic drivers that have been tried and tested already.

Sennheiser allows you to tailor your audio experience. Check out Sennheiser Smart Control app and adjust the built-in equalizer there depending on how you want to sound to come out. The pair is ideal for busy people and those with always-on lifestyles. It lets you be connected, informed, and entertained all the time.

Using the pair is effortless and intuitive. The touch controls are customizable so feel free to adjust how you want to access your choice of voice assistants, answer or make calls, or control audio.

Sennheiser promises style and comfort. Its minimalist, ergonomic design is ideal for all-day wearing. There are adapters available in four sizes so you can choose the right fit for you. Choose between the White or Black CX 400BT True Wireless. The price tag reads 199 EUR ($238). Available beginning September 15.