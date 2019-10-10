When you’re using your desktop and you’re looking for the number of a business that you need to call on your mobile device, you either have to just manually type the number out on your phone or you copy-paste it to send to your mobile device. But now Google is making it easier for you to send numbers directly to your phone through the Chrome desktop app. But of course this is for beta users initially so if you want to try it out, you have to apply to get into the beta program.

In an article on Android Police, they talked about a new thing that Google is testing out on the Chrome Beta desktop app. If there is a hyperlinked phone number on the website, click it and you’ll get a prompt in the address bar that would ask you which device you want to call the number from. If there is no hyperlink, you can still highlight the number and right click it and then send the number to your phone through the contextual menu.

Whichever way you choose to do it, the result is the same. You will get a notification on your smartphone and when you click the numbers, it will automatically paste it to your device’s default dialer app and so you can then make the call (or not if you just want to save it for later).

The feature should be live for Chrome Beta version 78 but if you can’t see it, you can also enable it by doing the instructions in the Android Police link. Make sure you restart your browser to enable this feature. It should work on both Android 9 and Android 10 devices although there is no indication it will not work for older devices as well.

The “call from your devices” feature is still in the beta testing stage though and we don’t know when the stable version will roll out. Of course we’ll bring you new when it finally does roll out.