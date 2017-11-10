The art of taking selfies have gone up a whole new level since smartphone makers started creating “selfie phones” or devices that give special attention to the front-facing camera and features related to it. Oppo has been releasing a few devices like that and the latest one is the Oppo F5, announced last week in India. Now the AI-powered smartphone is finally available there on Amazon (oh and Flipkart too!), although it seems like the 4GB RAM / 32GB storage variant is the only one available.

Aside from being a selfie-cam, another selling point of the Oppo F5 is that it has an 84% screen-to-body ratio, with its 6-inch full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Processing-wise, it is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 chipset with a Mali-G71 graphics processor. The lower variant has 4GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage while the higher one has 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. However, no word yet on when the latter will be available.

But of course what Oppo is pushing with this particular phone is the 20MP front-facing camera with its f/2.0 aperture and 1/2.8-inch sensor. It also has a 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and can record 1080p videos. The phone has new AI capabilities that highlight the features you want to pop out in your selfies, whether it’s the nose or eyes or cheekbones. It can also shoot in portrait mode, artificially blurring the background in your selfies.

The Oppo F5 (4GB/32GB variant) is now available on Amazon for Rs 21,790 (tax-inclusive) or around $330. It’s available in black and gold colors. You can also get it through Flipkart for Rs 19,990 (tax-exclusive) and other offline stores.

SOURCE: Amazon