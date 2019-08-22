If Amazon Music is your music app of choice and you have one of the newer Garmin smartwatches, we have good news for you. The music streaming service is now supported by selected Garmin smartwatches so you can listen to your favorite albums, artists, and playlists as you do your workouts or as you travel with or without your smartphone. The OEM is actually the first and hopefully not the last wearable company to bring Amazon Music to your wrist.

If you’re an Amazon Music subscriber, you can now download the app on your Garmin device and play the music from its expensive library, including songs and various playlists. Amazon Music Prime members meanwhile get access to around two million songs, hand-curated playlists, and various music stations as well. Lastly, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers get access to the entire catalog of more than 50 million songs including newest releases.

However, not all Garmin smartwatches will get access to the Amazon Music app. The compatible devices are the following: Forerunner® 245 Music, Forerunner 645 Music, Forerunner 945, fēnix® 5 Plus series, vívoactive® 3 Music or MARQ™ series device. We’re assuming that any devices they’ll be releasing after this will probably also support Amazon’s music streaming service among other things.

Whether you’re exercising, traveling, or going about your regular work or school routines, having music on your wrist is highly convenient. Garmin devices, in particular, are designed for those that have an active lifestyle and they have targeted five markets, namely automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. They’re mostly known for their GPS navigation as well but music is also something that they want to get into, hence, adding Amazon Music to its supported apps.

The Amazon Music app is now available for download on your Garmin device. If you don’t have an Amazon Music Unlimited, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial and they’re hoping you like it enough to subscribe and pay them $9.99 per month.