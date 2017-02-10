Augment your view of the road ahead with the HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display. This futuristic, safety conscious auto accessory is offered to Android Community readers for only $49.95. Stop mounting your smartphone to the dash of your car. Why? For starters, it’s unsafe. When you mount your phone, you’re actually obscuring your view of the road which increases your odds of being in an accident. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still use your phone as your GPS, however. See everything through your windshield with the HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display.

The HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display lets you see information from your smartphone without obstructing your view through your windshield. It’s like an augmented reality system made especially for your car. Just mount the HUDWAY’s clear glass shield onto the dash of your vehicle, lay your phone flat in front of it, and it clearly displays your phone’s screen..

The HUDWAY is compatible with all smartphones and works with all heads-up display apps. You can find HUD apps that offer assistance with navigation, that monitor your speed, and more. Plus, the HUDWAY looks sharp and futuristic. When you have this thing in your car, you are bound to get some attention.

Those who purchase the HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display will also receive free promo codes for apps that are designed to work with this system. Why mount your phone to your dash when you can mount a HUDWAY instead? Get yours for just $49.95 at Android Community Deals.