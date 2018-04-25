If you like watching shows on Animal Planet, Nat Geo, and Discovery, then seeing unedited, “unscripted” and live works of nature would probably interest you. Google Maps Street View and Google Earth are good sources of these kinds of virtual experiences and now they’re adding two more places to fascinate you: Christmas Island and Cocos (Keeling) Islands. Not only do you get sprawling wildlife, ocean vistas, and lush rainforests, but you will also be able to see with your own eyes another fascinating force of nature: the migration of red crabs.

Christmas Island is actually home to 600 species of tropical fish, 14 species of terrestrial crabs, four native reptile species, and more than 100 bird species. One of the fascinating phenomenon this remote island experiences is the migration of more than 45 million red crabs from the forest to the coastal waters to release their eggs. They actually wait for a precise alignment of rains, moons, and tides before they make their trek.

And it’s not just any trek: they actually have right of way since the Christmas Island considers their nature and wildlife that valuable. Roads are closed during migration and they have erected fences to help guide the crabs to safe crossing points. You will now be able to witness all of this by going to Street View and Google Earth and seeing millions of cabs make their way to the waters.

You will also now be able to see the white sand beaches of Cocos (Keeling) Island as well. It’s not a vacation per se, but if you’re stuck in the office and dreaming of getting away, then this may be the next best thing.

SOURCE: Google