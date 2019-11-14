One of the things that phones like OnePlus 7 Pro and Pixel 4 has brought to the smartphone market is to bring high refresh-rate displays. Those who have experienced this will now have trouble going back to other devices that have just the regular refresh rate because things will not seem as smooth anymore. However, when it comes to screen recording, most of them just support 60fps when the devices themselves can go higher. The Screen Recorder app finally lets you record in 90fps and 120fps if you want to.

The Screen Recorder – No Ads app has been around for a while now and was cited by XDA Developers as one of the first apps that supports Android 10’s internal audio recording feature. Now the latest app update gives support for screen recording up to 120 fps on supported devices. This means your smartphone needs to have 90Hz or 120Hz display to be able to fully use and enjoy it.

But if the phone viewing the video doesn’t have a high refresh rate and just has the regular kind of refresh rate, then they will only see the video in 60fps. So basically, the Screen Recorder app will only be useful for owners of devices like the Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T. However, we may be seeing an increased demand for high refresh rate displays because people want to see their phones load smoother of course. And when that happens, this app will be useful.

Having an internal audio recording feature also makes the Screen Recorder really useful especially for those who are recording their gameplay. Previously, you had to root your phone or buy accessories to be able to record the internal audio of the game but Android 10 changed all that and this app was one of the first to adapt it and have it as an option for their users.

You can download Screen Recorder – No Ads from the Google Play Store for free. There are a lot of similar-sounding names out there in the Play Store so make sure you’re downloading the right one.