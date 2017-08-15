If you’ve always wanted a more secure and smarter way of locking your door or small office but couldn’t get this specific brand because it only had iOS compatibility, well the lock’s developer finally heard you. The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt finally has Android smartphone support, giving your trusted friends and family an easier way to have access to your home. They also now have the Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter so you can have access to your lock remotely.

If you’re not familiar yet with the Smart Deadbolt, it lets you have control over who can get in your house or apartment or even small office through access codes that can be set up and accessed through an app. You don’t need to have a home automation system or pay monthly subscription fees. All you need to do is buy the Sense deadbolt and set it up on your Android smartphone. You can create up to 30 unique access codes, schedule them if need be, look at the past activity of the codes, update settings, etc, all through the smartphone app.

The Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter meanwhile is a small wall plug-in which lets you access and control the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt directly even when you’re not in the vicinity. As long as you have the Schlage Sense app, you get remote access to the lock and do all the things that we previously mentioned, but now from the comfort of wherever you are.

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is available for $229 while the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter is priced at $69.99. They’re available at online stores like Amazon, Lowes, Build, while the former is also available at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores.